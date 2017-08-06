15 Things to Do with Kids on Rainy Days

Ah, not rain again! Finding things to do with kids on rainy days isn’t always easy, especially if the showers keep on coming. Gloomy days can put a major damper on your plans. You’ll have to think twice if you had hoped to do something outside, like go to the beach or go for a hike. When making plans with toddlers, rainy days can be especially problematic. If you are unprepared, many toddlers won’t understand why they can’t still do whatever activities you originally planned together. A thoughtful conversation can help. Thankfully, you can still find a variety of fun and memorable rainy day activities to enjoy with your little one. Consider these suggestions for fun rainy day things to do with toddlers age one and up.

Little boys and little girls can both have fun doing a number of interesting things on a rainy day. From shopping to playing under blanket forts at home, you can find something for every toddler to enjoy. Use your imagination to find engaging inside activities for toddlers.

Inside Rainy Day Activities for Toddlers and Older Kids

Consider trying a few fun and exciting indoor rainy day activities with your toddler boy or girl. Some of the things to do with kids on rainy days can be completely free and easy to do with very few if any special materials.

Hide and Seek – What child doesn’t enjoy a game of Hide and Seek? And besides, most toddlers even understand enough to know how to play! Make it fun and entertaining for your little guy or girl, especially with exaggerated expressions of excitement and surprise. Add a memorable twist by bringing your child’s favorite stuffed toys or dolls in on the fun. Have the stuffed friends hide, too, or have one of them help you find your adorable little one’s hiding spot.

Play Dress-Up or Make-Believe – Gather up some old hats, coats, dresses, tops, skirts, jackets, and other fun accessories. You can even bring the Halloween costumes down from the attic for even more excitement. Play dress-up with the clothes you have on hand, or pretend you are animals at a circus, dogs escaping the pound, or another fun game of make-believe.

Bake Treats or Make Lunch – No matter what your toddler’s favorite foods and snacks happen to be, you can surely find something that is fun to make on a rainy day. Work together to make personal pizzas with creative toppings like pepperoni, chicken, bacon, or sliced hotdogs, allowing your little one to create his or her own special creation. You can also have a blast making cookies, cupcakes, soft pretzels, or other treats.

Arts and Crafts – Focus on rain, water, and rainbows! Make a rainbow out of colorful clay or Play-doh. You can also do some finger painting for another fun activity. Paint each of your child’s fingers and thumb a different color and then paint the palm. Press the hand down on plain white paper for a pretty handprint you can even frame if you wish. Try to use washable paints to make cleanup a breeze. For an even easier rainy day activity, get out the coloring books and crayons and let your kiddo have a blast coloring the day away.

Paint Rocks or Seashells – If you happen to be on vacation during a little rain storm, this activity can truly save the day. Set your kids up with a smock and some washable paint and paintbrushes atop a newspapered surface. Let them get their creative juices flowing as they paint pretty designs on shells and stones they’ve collected before the rainfall. No shells and stones? No problem! Look for other discardables around the house that they can have fun painting, like Popsicle sticks, toilet paper rolls, and more.

Rainy Day Toy Bin – Before the rain even comes, set aside some fun new toys and activities for your son or daughter to enjoy the next time it rains. Pick out some toys at the dollar store or those you find on clearance elsewhere. Consider adding a few new books, some finger puppets or other plush style toys, and some interesting activities like sticker books, fun Mardi Gras beads, glow sticks, and other exciting toys and trinkets. When it rains, bring out the rainy day toy bin for your kids to explore and choose something fun to do.

Grocery Store – Set up a part of the home with some of your own groceries from the pantry – tuna fish, boxes of cereal or crackers, soup, and more. Using a toy cash register, play money, and a toy shopping cart or basket if you have it, and pretend you are the supermarket owner or cashier. Help your young shopper to pick out and “pay for” any items as desired and then switch so your little one can have fun ringing up the purchases as well.

Make a Rain Stick – Creating your own rain stick instrument can be a unusual and memorable craft to do together with your favorite toddler or older child. Rather than give you instructions, I am going to send you to a great DIY rain stick page that already exists.

Build a Rain Gauge – Bring a little science into your child’s world with a fun and relevant activity that will keep your little ones looking forward to rain for months to come. Purchase a rain gauge kit or make one up yourself with a cool stand and a measuring vessel designed to capture enough rain that you can estimate the day’s rainfall in inches.

Outside Rain Activities for Toddlers…

