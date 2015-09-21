Baby Skin Issues: Baby Skincare Product Reviews

As a mom, I’m no stranger to a variety of baby skin issues. Our daughter has gone through everything from eczema to cradle cap. She’s had an occasional pimple, extremely dry skin, and even a small patch where it looks like she never developed pigment. (We still don’t know what that is, but the doctor isn’t concerned.) I’ve watched other baby skin issues occur too, like the development of birthmarks and even moles that didn’t use to exist. Like I said, we are no strangers to baby skin issues, and now, toddler skin issues.

For every baby skin issue, you can likely find a dozen or more skincare products designed to treat it. I’ve had some success with some products, while in some cases, other treatments recommended by the pediatrician also seemed to work wonders. Here’s my rundown of a few baby skincare products and their effects on various baby skin issues.

Gentle Naturals Baby Therapeutics

What mom doesn’t appreciate baby skin products that are paraben-free, dye-free, and fragrance-free, along with being gentle for continued use as needed? I received a couple of products by Gentle Naturals for the purpose of review. I never knew I would need the Gentle Naturals baby eczema cream and baby eczema wash until one day dry, scaly, patches of red skin appeared behind my daughter’s knees.

We switched out our normal baby wash for the gentle naturals, and sometimes just pure water. We also applied the Gentle Naturals cream—a rich, emollient skin cream similar in texture to Aquaphor. I found that the cream helped to care for the eczema, but my daughter’s case was relatively intense, so we did pair it with other treatments. I found that a little bit of 1% hydrocortisone cream mixed in with the Gentle Naturals or the Aquaphor seemed to do the trick after a couple of days.

I also received Gentle Natural’s Cradle Cap treatment. I did not get to use it as my husband quickly learned to use cotton balls and baby oil to remove the dry skin from the top of our daughter’s head. He had the cradle cap fully under control before I even had a chance to worry. However, the cradle cap treatment is a light, non-greasy solution that includes natural, healthy ingredients like calendula, Vitamin D, and Vitamin E.

Shea Moisture Organic Baby Care Products

Most of the time, moms love to see the words “natural” and “organic” when it comes to choosing products for their babies and children. Shea Moisture, established in 1912, contains certified organic ingredients, like raw Shea, chamomile, and Argan oil. The products are rich, emollient, and leave even an adult’s skin feeling great for hours after applying the lotions and creams. (I do admit I probably used more than half of the one lotion product on my hands alone during the winter.)

I received a generous selection of organic baby products from Shea Moisture, including Organic Raw Shea Chamomile & Argan Oil Baby Head-to-Toe Ointment with Frankincense & Myrrh, Organic Shea Butter Baby Eczema Therapy with Argan Oil and Extracts of Frankincense & Myrrh, Organic Red Bush & Babassu Baby Head-to-Toe Lotion with Carrot Oil and Shea Butters, and finally, Organic Olive & Marula Baby Head-to-Toe Lotion with Avocado & Shea Butters.

The creams have pleasant scents that are a bit earthy and certainly organic. They go on smoothly and absorb nicely into the skin. I really enjoyed the pump bottle Head-to-Toe lotions on myself as well as on our daughter. The eczema therapy product has a pleasant scent but I did find it a bit tricky to apply, as it is more of a waxy solid in a small cylinder tub. The severity of my daughter’s eczema had me applying creams constantly, so I did not get around to using this product as much as I think I would have, had her eczema been milder. The Head-to-Toe Ointment is useful for everything from chapped lips to cheeks, hands, arms, legs, and even to baby’s bottom during a diaper change.

Weleda Baby Calendula Weather Protection Cream

Babies are known to get very dry skin, especially on their faces and especially during the colder months. Weleda Baby Calendula Weather Protection Cream is a 100% certified natural baby care product designed to protect delicate skin from the harsh cold. Key ingredients like beeswax, Lanolin, Sweet Almond Oil, Chamomile, and Calendula soothe sensitive skin and add moisture to overly dry skin. This product absorbs easily and is dermatologist tested and recommended for sensitive skin. Calendula Weather Protection Cream is suitable for use from birth onward through adulthood. I received one bottle of Weleda Baby Calendula Weather Protection Cream for the purpose of review.

pHisoderm Baby Tear-Free Gel Wash

We have tried lots of different baby wash products, including popular Johnson’s brand and even the basic, fragrance-free Dove bar. Phisoderm Baby Tear-Free Gel Wash is a phthalate-free formula that is designed to gently and effective cleanse baby from the top of her head to the sole of her foot. The powder fresh scent is subtle and pleasant, especially for a new baby just getting acquainted with all the new sights and smells. pHisoderm Baby Tear-Free Gel Wash is allergy tested, dermatologist-recommended, and it is pH balanced to moisturize in addition to cleansing. The formula is also soap-free and specially crafted to gently cleanse even the driest baby skin. I received one bottle of pHisoderm Baby Tear-Free Gel Wash for the purpose of review and have enjoyed the formula and its results.

The wide range of baby skin issues constantly has moms and dads jumping through hoops to find what’s right for baby, whether it’s a simple moisturizer, cleaner, or an actual treatment to a specific baby skin condition. I hope this review of various baby skincare products is helpful in your quest to keep your little ones comfortable.

Disclaimer: I received a number of products for the purpose of review. The opinions here are my own and receiving products did not change or color my thoughts.

