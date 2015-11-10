#GivingIsMyStyle – Thanks and Giving for the Holiday Season

November all through the holiday season is an important time to be thankful, but it’s also a great time to give back to others. Whether you donate to charity, volunteer, or simply perform random acts of kindness, paying it forward as you are able, the little things we do in life really do matter. These simple, selfless acts can put a smile on someone’s face, lessening their load, or really making a big difference in their life. From the smallest kinds of giving to the most involved, every little bit helps to make our world a better, more beautiful place.

Paul Mitchell has made a strong commitment to live beautifully by giving back this year through the #GivingIsMyStyle campaign. The company believes in doing its part for people, animals, and our planet, and Paul Mitchell’s global family is hoping to inspire many others to do their part in giving this season. To participate, simply share why or how you give back, posting on your social channels with #GivingIsMyStyle. For every post including this hashtag, Paul Mitchell will donate $1 to one of six selected charities.

Bright Pink: Bright Pink is the only national non-profit organization that focuses on the prevention and early detection of breast and ovarian cancer in young women. Paul Mitchell is proud to support their mission to educate, equip and empower women of all ages to be proactive with their health. @BeBrightPink

Waterkeeper Foundation:For more than 10 years, Paul Mitchell has supported Waterkeeper Alliance in their mission to protect rivers, streams, coastlines and other major waterways around the world. @Waterkeeper

Morris Animal Foundation: Morris Animal Foundation is a global leader in supporting scientific research that advances veterinary medicine. Paul Mitchell is proud to support the organization’s commitment to improving the health and quality of life for dogs, cats, horses and wildlife around the world. @Morris_Animal

Grow Appalachia:In 2010, Paul Mitchell co-founder John Paul DeJoria teamed up with Berea College to establish Grow Appalachia, a non-profit initiative that helps Appalachian families plant a healthy future. Over the last few years, the organization has produced more than 1.1 million pounds of healthy, organic food for thousands of people in five states. @GrowAppalachia

Boys & Girls Club: Paul Mitchell co-founder John Paul DeJoria grew up in an underserved Los Angeles community. During his youth, the local Boys & Girls Club provided a safe place for him to socialize, learn and grow. Today, Paul Mitchell is proud to give back to the Boys & Girls Clubs of America and their efforts to create great futures for young people. @BGCA_Clubs

Reforest’Action: Paul Mitchell Tea Tree proudly supports Reforest’Action, an environmental organization that plants trees worldwide, in the areas where they’re needed most. Join The Green Takeover and help to plant 500,000 trees by 2016.

Learn more about this amazing charitable effort by viewing the video, #GivingIsMyStyle: How Do You Give? on YouTube.

Our family likes to participate in a nice variety of charitable efforts, from donating gently used clothing and household items to Purple Heart, donating cash to a good cause, and participating in Bark for Life, a fun dog lovers’ event that is connected to the Relay for Life. We also donate pet items to local shelters, donate food during food drives, school supplies during those drives, and donate toys around the holidays. I’ve run in a number of 5k’s for a good cause and also try to spread the word as we’re able, getting more people involved with good, positive efforts to help make the world a better place.

So what do you do to give back? Shout it out loud with the tag #GivingIsMyStyle on your social channels! You really can make a difference in just a matter of seconds, posting about your own efforts to make the world a better place. Twitter and Instagram make it easy to help these charities rake in dollar after dollar. Your efforts don’t have to be grand scale and your message needn’t be lengthy—simply post about how you do your part and be sure to include #GivingIsMyStyle. For every 100 posts with this hashtag, $100 gets donated—the sky is the limit, so let’s all pitch in and do our part!

